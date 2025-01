The eagle population in Southwest Florida is thriving, with ten nests discovered from Sanibel to North Captiva Island. This development is creating a haven for these majestic birds.

Audrey Albrecht, a shorebird biologist with the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, explained that the eagles are finding suitable habitats and food sources for their chicks.

“Generally speaking, they are finding really good habits there, finding good areas to forge for food for their chicks, so they seem to be making the best of it and doing alright,” Albrecht said.

One notable nest belongs to the well-known “DQ bird” near the Dairy Queen on Periwinkle Way. Albrecht noted that this pair recently hatched two chicks, indicating a successful season.

“Those guys are very visible right from Periwinkle, and they’re doing great,” she added.

The aftermath of recent storms has made the nests more visible, adding excitement for nature enthusiasts.

“Now, with so much less visitation on the island, those nests really stick out, so guests are able to see them and watch the nests now,” Albrecht said.

Wildlife photographer Ed Saternus shared his experiences observing the eagles.

“Once I started walking this path and then watching the eagles, they are just so big and just flying around, and you watch them fighting with other birds, and it’s a lot of excitement,” Saternus said.

Saternus recalled a memorable moment after Hurricane Ian when he captured an eagle rebuilding its nest.

“One eagle had nesting material and had rebuilt the nest, and that’s when we realized that [it] is definitely a mated couple and hopefully will produce eaglets one of these days,” he said.

SCCF views this as a positive sign for rebuilding the eagle population and preserving their habitat for continued success.

