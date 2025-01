Monday in southwest Florida consisted of many watch parties being held for President Trump’s inauguration.

WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean spent the day in Collier County at numerous parties. Many tell her they’ve had a great day, and it’s a day they say will make this country flourish.

Others say they are grateful not to be braving the cold in our Nation’s Capital.

Off the Hook held a party that was hosted by the Republican Women of Southwest Florida Federated.

Organizer Diane Van Parys said, “This day is so incredible. We’ve waited four years, and we worked very hard to get Donald Trump elected as our next president. So, we’re going to be going into the Golden Age. These four years are going to take our country so far.”

Van Parys threw the same event at the same venue in 2017. Over 200 attendees sat and watched the moment Trump was sworn in together. You could hear loud cheers and claps in the room.

A couple who went to the Off the Hook event and wore matching Trump hats said they couldn’t be happier.

“We’re here to have fun and celebrate. It’s going to be MAGA for four years and hopefully beyond. We’re just so happy,” Dale and Kathie Sinor from California said.

WINK News also spent time at Seed to Table, where over a thousand people joined together to watch the inauguration. The streets were lined for miles with cars, and people did not hold back on their love for the 47th President of the United States.

“He’s a tough guy, and he’s coming back to make America great again,” Tom Hawkesworth said when noting his favorite quality about Trump, his resilience.

“I’m in love with Trump,” Kim Vertrand, a Trump supporter and Canadian, said.

Vertrand said she hopes Canada will become the 51st state of the United States.

Others pointed to the new change that will happen within Trump’s term.

“Hopefully, a lot of things change, and I’m very happy and excited for this new party that’s coming in,” Kenny Erwin from Cape Coral said.

The crowd was electric, the drinks flowed, and so did the fun. Many looked ahead, excited for the next four years.

Jay Belanger had tickets to the inauguration, but when it was moved inside, he decided he had to come back home.

“I actually had tickets to the inauguration front row because they canceled it. I flew back last night, and Seed to Table is where to be at in southwest Florida,” Belanger said.

He said he was bummed not to be at the historical moment in person but was grateful to be still celebrating at Seed to Table.

“I have been waiting four years for him to come in and get these changes in. I cried during the inauguration,” another Seed to Table customer, Elizabeth Wilcox, said.

The Seed to Table atmosphere stayed busy for hours on Monday night as many celebrated the historic day with like-minded individuals.