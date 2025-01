Let’s face it: buying a home can be quite a daunting challenge for many, especially due to recent legal changes.

Navigating the real estate market is tricky, especially with changing laws and con artists targeting vulnerable properties.

Collier County hosts seminars to help buyers become aware of what they need to know and avoid as they look for their dream home.

Deed fraud is a concern for homeowner Tony Valium.

“My mom passed away, so we’re looking to sell because of that, so we put our market hats on and trying to learn more about what the market looks like, what the rights are, what’s happening in the industry,” Valium said.

To help with that, the Collier County Clerk’s office put together “lunch and learn” seminars. Clerk Crystal Kinzel told us it’s all about protecting the community.

“Living in Florida, we have hurricanes, we have floods, and with those events, we have changing housing and code requirements. Obviously, people are losing properties. They’re trying to rebuild, so some of the zoning, the code enforcement, those issues are all important,” Kinzel said.

Deed fraud is just one problem when it comes to real estate. To avoid falling victim:

Review contracts thoroughly.

Shop around for mortgage rates before committing.

Verify the financial health of homeowners associations

Research insurance policies before buying.

Understand recent changes in real estate and building codes.

Sign up for fraud alerts to be notified about liens or any construction activity on your property.

Two more free lunch and learn events are planned for February and March.

To register, call 239-252-2646. You could also register in person at Heritage Bay Government Services Center, 15450 Collier Blvd. or through their website.