Naples honors MLK Day with parade and community celebration

The eagle population in Southwest Florida is thriving, with ten nests discovered from Sanibel to North Captiva Island. This development is creating a haven for these majestic birds.
Eating right isn’t just good for moms; it’s great for babies, too.
Let’s face it: buying a home can be quite a daunting challenge for many, especially due to recent legal changes.
A video of a bear resting in a pond in Collier County gained attention online over the weekend.
In the last three months, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has had four deputy-involved shootings. One of them even led to loss of one of their own, Sgt. Elio Diaz.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is starting a new week with at least four deputies on administrative leave after back-to-back deadly shootings.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a 71-year-old male pedestrian in Collier County.
Punta Gorda City Council and the city’s various committees and boards will no longer use the Military Heritage Museum as a meeting venue.
Due to the cold weather, St. Matthew’s House will continue to keep its emergency shelters open to the public.
Lee Board County Board of Port Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a lease-build agreement for Arthrex to construct a 1 million-square-foot logistics facility at Skyplex, just across Paul J. Doherty Parkway from where Gartner and Alta Resources.
A nonprofit health clinic called Premier Mobile Health Services, which brings essential medical care to those in need across Lee County, is scheduled to visit Collier this weekend.
While WINK is not carrying the entirety of Donald Trump’s inauguration on television, CBS is offering its whole televised experience online.
Thousands of people gathered in Washington, D.C., to observe President Donald Trump’s swearing-in to his first day in office.
The Weather Authority is tracking a mix of clouds and cold temperatures with rain showers possible throughout this Monday.
The nation pauses to honor and remember the life and works of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The civil rights icon, who was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968, is celebrated for his legacy and the impact he had on the country.
In Naples Monday, the 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade brought together many who feel a close connection to his legacy.
The event, hosted by the Collier County branch of the NAACP, featured over 35 organizations and more than 1,500 children from three different high schools.
Donald Sutton and Hyacinth Reynolds, attendees of the parade, expressed the significance of the day. “Even though things are going on in D.C., this is the place to be,” Reynolds said.
Sutton added, “What she said.”
Cassandra Stready, whose grandfather founded Cleveland Bass Movers, the oldest Black-owned business in Naples, also attended the event.
“We’re the first Black-owned business in Naples, and one of the first businesses in Naples,” Stready said.
Her grandfather established the business in 1969.
Stready emphasized the importance of Dr. King’s legacy. “We try to keep, make sure that we teach our children that it’s important to love everyone, to help everyone, and just to keep his dream alive, to keep it going, moving forward,” she said.
Vincent Keeys, president of the Collier County branch of the NAACP, told WINK News, “Well, the turnout has been great today, and first and foremost, we had a safe parade. And that is very, very important to us because we want people to come out healthy and go home healthy too.”
The event celebrated Dr. King’s legacy and the ongoing impact of his dream.