The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office experienced four deputy-involved shootings over three months, with two occurring on consecutive nights.

One incident in an Englewood neighborhood left a resident dead as deputies responded to a 911 call about a man wielding a machete.

Amber, a neighbor, described the scene, saying, “A lot of police officers were already here. I guess the scene was unfolding before we heard the gunshots,” she said.

The man involved, 36-year-old Shawn Ravert, reportedly ignored deputies’ commands to drop the weapon and moved toward them, prompting the deputies to fire.

Amber recounted the chaotic night, stating, “Once they started, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s going and going and going.’ So I would say maybe between six and eight,” she added. “We had heard all the gunshots, and we got up and opened, you know, the curtains, and it was not fun. It was chaotic.”

Law enforcement expert Kristen Ziman explained the challenges officers face in such situations.

“Many officers experience post-traumatic stress, guilt, and moral injury, often having to relive these moments for years to come,” said Ziman.

Despite the trauma, deputies are trained to make split-second decisions when safety is at risk.

Ziman emphasized the dangers deputies face, stating, “These incidents that the deputies are having to face, these violent offenders, once again, putting them in harm’s way. Now, in the latest incidents, the deputies were not harmed, which is wonderful,” she added.

Amber reflected on the difficult choices officers must make, saying, “If that was your husband or your brother or someone that you love or your friend that is a cop, like, wouldn’t it? I mean, nobody wants to do that, but everybody wants to be safe,” she said.

The incident highlights the complexities and emotional toll of law enforcement work, as well as the impact on the community.