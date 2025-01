Premier Mobile Health clinical bus. Credit: South Florida Hosptial News

A nonprofit health clinic called Premier Mobile Health Services, which brings essential medical care to those in need across Lee County, is scheduled to visit Collier this weekend.

The mobile clinic will visit Immokalee on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 201 S. 3rd St. Walk-ins are allowed.

The organization provides free health screenings and education on disease prevention in the rural agricultural community east of Naples, emphasizing those 60 and older.

Patients without insurance and those who provide proof of income below 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines account for two-thirds of its population and are provided care at no cost; others in need pay on a sliding scale based on income.

Collier County has expressed gratitude towards the Moorings Park Foundation, the charitable wing of the Naples-based retirement community, for a grant expansion worth $30,000.

The mobile clinic regularly visits several Lee County communities to provide care directly where its patients live, work and congregate.

Premier Mobile Health Services was founded by Singh in 2018. It offers various services to low-income children, families, individuals and the uninsured, including preventive screenings, vaccinations, nutrition counseling, school physicals and more.

Locations include the following:

Café of Life in Bonita Spring

Gladiolus Food Pantry Bonita Spring

Pine Manor Community Center in Fort Myers

Florida SouthWestern State College campus in Fort Myers

A brick-and-mortar walk-in clinic on Colonial Boulevard

For more information, click here.