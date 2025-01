President Donald Trump, after taking the presidential oath for a second time, issued pardons for individuals charged in the January 6 Capitol attack.

He referred to these individuals as “J6 hostages.” The exact number of pardons remains unclear, but over 1,500 people have been criminally charged for their involvement.

Trump stated, “We’re going to go to the Oval Office. We’re going to decide we’re going to release our great hostages that didn’t do, for the most part, they didn’t do stuff wrong,” indicating his intention to pardon about 1,500 supporters.

Among those charged, over 100 have ties to Florida, including three individuals from Southwest Florida.

Christopher Worrell from East Naples was found guilty of using pepper spray on officers.

Daniel Scott from Englewood pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers.

David Moerschel from Punta Gorda was involved in stashing guns in a Virginia hotel, though the weapons were not used.

Aubrey Jewett, a political science professor at the University of Central Florida, explained that the pardons might be broad or selective.

“He might do something that’s across the board, where they’re all forgiven, but he might do something a little more selective, where people who were relatively nonviolent are given a pardon, whereas those who attacked police may not be,” Jewett said.

Local opinions on the pardons varied. Ryan from Fort Myers expressed disapproval, stating, “I don’t think he should. You know, they’re violent criminals. They broke into the Capitol building. You know, it was not peaceful or anything.”

Meanwhile, Matt and Kristin Smith from Indianapolis questioned, “If you were one of the January Sixers and you got in trouble for doing nothing, wouldn’t you want pardoned?”

Cliff Menting from Ruskin commented, “He’s gonna pardon all of them if it’s warranted or not.”

On Monday night, President Trump directed the attorney general to dismiss about 450 pending criminal cases against January 6 defendants.

Further details on which cases and actions will be pardoned are yet to be disclosed.