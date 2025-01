Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a mix of clouds and cold temperatures with rain showers possible throughout this Monday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Brace yourselves this Monday as Southwest Florida is expected to deal with a chillier morning forecast with light showers expected throughout the afternoon.”

Monday

Our temperatures will stay chilly for your Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day plans, with highs topping out in the lower to mid-60s.

We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with showers possible throughout the day.

Showers will first be in Collier County and then lift north throughout the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday

Tuesday morning will start even colder, with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Scattered rain will start to move into our Northern counties for your Tuesday afternoon plans, with more rain arriving Tuesday night.

Wednesday

The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain for your Wednesday morning commute.

Rain looks heaviest from Tuesday night through the middle of Wednesday morning.

Rain will move out by the middle of the day.

Highs top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.