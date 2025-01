Two men involved in the January 6th attack are now back in southwest Florida, thanks to a series of pardons from President Trump.

President Trump, on Day 1, issued pardons for over 1,500 people charged in the January 6th Capitol attack.

Daniel Scott of Englewood and David Moerschel of Punta Gorda returned home to their families Tuesday morning after serving time in prison and being federally charged.

Scott was found to be affiliated with right-wing extremist group Proud Boys. He plead guilty to assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers at the Capitol.

Court documents say he was in the first group of rioters that entered the Capitol building. President Trump has pardoned Scott.

Scott’s attorney told WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean that he was released from a prison in Tampa around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and returned home around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Moerschel was found to be affiliated with the “Oath Keepers” and convicted of seditious conspiracy along with three other counts. He was inside the Capitol building for 12 minutes.

Court records say he helped stash guns in a Virginia hotel to be used as backup for a “quick reaction force” that could quickly get to the Capitol.

Moerschel attorney Scott Weinberg told WINK News Tuesday morning, “They woke him up and told him you are free to leave, which was a very exciting day.”

Moerschel did not receive a full pardon from Trump and instead received a commutation, which kept the conviction but deleted or lowered the punishment.

“I think when the administration looks more in depth at these cases that he will be given a full pardon,” Weinberg said.

At least nine people with southwest Florida connections would, in the days and weeks after, face federal charges.

Andrew Johnson of Naples

Christopher Worrell of Naples

Daniel Scott of Englewood

David Moreschel of Punta Gorda

Jason Michael Comeau of Port Charlotte

Jeremy Miller of Fort Myers Beach

John Joseph Richter of Port Charlotte

Lin Marie Carey of Naples

Zachary Pearlmann of Naples

WINK News is working to confirm if all nine people with southwest Florida connections have received pardons or commutations.

Geri Perna from Port Charlotte says January 6th, 2021, is a day she will never forget.

“It’s all, it’s been a very emotional time for me,” Perna said.

Her nephew, Matthew Perna, was at the Capitol that day. She said he was not violent, but his attorney told him to plead guilty to several charges. Shortly after, the government added a terrorism enhancement charge.

“Four days later, my brother called me and told me that Matthew hanged himself. He was 37 years old, and I have been speaking out for him and about him ever since anybody that would listen,” Perna said.

Perna said since then, J6’ers have been mistreated, listing a breach of constitutional rights and their right to a speedy trial. She said she’s fought hard for them every day.

With the recent news of the pardons done by Trump, Perna has an opinion.

“I was not in favor of a blanket pardon. There are many people that he pardoned that did not deserve a pardon. There are many people that were actually violent that day and caused harm, and it is because of the actions of a few that caused the rest of them to be labeled insurrectionists, and they suffered greatly for the actions of others. My nephew being one of them,” Perna said.

She brought these concerns to President Trump herself.

“He did tell me on one occasion that there were some very bad people there that day, and not everybody deserved a pardon,” Perna said. She added that it’s why she’s surprised he made this decision.

She has a request on behalf of Matthew to the president.

“I don’t want a pardon that just states you’re forgiven for your crimes because my nephew didn’t commit any actual crimes. So, I want the pardon of innocence. There’s a difference,” Perna said.

More than 140 officers were injured in the January 6th attack on the Capitol.