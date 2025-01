Vernal Slumber. CREDIT: Kathleen Kinkopf

The Alliance for the Arts will be hosting the 39th Annual All Florida Juried Exhibit, which will give all artists a chance to showcase their work.

This show is the Alliance’s longest-running exhibition and will happen from March 7 to 29.

The show features pieces created by artists, both emerging talents alongside established artists, working in a wide variety of media from all over Florida.

The categories for entry include sculpture, painting (including oil, acrylic, collage, watercolor and mixed media), photography, prints and drawing. CREDIT: Forrest

An entry may consist of 1 to 3 artworks. All entries must be submitted online no later than Jan. 31.

Artists can download the prospectus and submit their work at the Alliance’s website.

The opening reception for the exhibition will be held on March 7 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Jurors will be on hand to present awards, including $1,000 cash for Best in Show. Second place will receive a $300 gift certificate to Blick Art Materials, and third place will receive $150 cash.

Additionally, the recipient of the Jurors Choice Award will receive an artist membership to the Alliance for the Arts. Hibiscus Blooming. CREDIT: Alane Enyart

The artist chosen for the American Art Collector Award of Excellence will receive a full-page advertisement in American Art Collector Magazine.

The Alliance is located off of McGregor Boulevard, just south of Colonial in Fort Myers.