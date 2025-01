Burnt Store Road. CREDIT: WINK News

The Florida Department of Transportation has announced a public hearing for the Burnt Store Road Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study from Van Buren Parkway to Charlotte County Line in Lee County.

The hearing will be held Friday in the Cape Coral Technical College at 360 Santa Barbara Blvd. N., Cape Coral.

Open house starts at 5 p.m., with the formal presentation beginning at 6 p.m.

You can watch the hearing online by registering here.

This study will evaluate and document the benefits, costs and impacts of widening Burnt Store Road from the existing two-lane undivided roadway to four lanes.

The typical section will be designed to fit six lanes to fix current traffic issues and meet future travel needs, based on the area’s expected population and job growth.

They will also evaluate the addition of paved shoulders/marked bicycle lanes and shared-use paths.

The purpose of Friday’s hearing is to present the preferred alternatives and all relevant analyses and to give the general public an opportunity to express their views and concerns.