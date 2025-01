Saniya Narcisse, a junior at Mariner High School, faced a rare brain condition that threatened her athletic career.

Known for her academic and athletic prowess, Narcisse is involved in weightlifting, cheerleading, flag football, and track.

Narcisse initially attributed her symptoms to exhaustion.

“If I’m being completely honest, I just remember me not being able to sleep for 24 hours,” said Narcisse.

Her mother, Natrice Freeman, noticed her daughter’s condition worsening.

“Things escalated where she was just speaking words that I didn’t understand,” said Freeman.

Saniya was hospitalized for five weeks in intensive care, where tests revealed she had autoimmune encephalitis, a severe brain disease.

“I had a tumor on my ovary that was affecting my brain,” Narcisse explained.

Doctors removed the teratoma, and Narcisse underwent two and a half weeks of intensive neuro rehab in Chicago.

“I was very determined to get back to where I was at and even conquer past that,” Narcisse stated.

Two weeks after returning home, Saniya rejoined her cheerleading team and competed in weightlifting, placing fifth and second in a meet.

“I feel like that is really showing my determination,” Narcisse said.

Freeman described her daughter’s recovery as a miracle.

“Just having her back, yeah, is definitely nothing short of a miracle,” she said.

Narcisse expressed her gratitude, saying, “I want people to know that that was time lost, but I still have the rest of my life to live.”

Narcisse hopes to compete in states for weightlifting and has regionals coming up soon.

After graduation, she plans to study architecture or civil engineering at Howard University or Florida A&M University