With the fear of mass deportations and raids many are wondering whether any will happen here. Any mass deportations could adversely affect construction and agriculture.

It can lead to higher prices or even impact the real estate market.

WINK News reporter Esly Davis spoke with some of the local migrant workers in Southwest Florida.

Many workers were so fearful they were only willing to speak off-camera.

Palm Beach Boulevard is an area that is usually busy with construction workers looking for jobs, but on Tuesday morning, when WINK News crews were out there, it was nearly empty.

Fear is gripping migrant workers in Southwest Florida.

Brandon Martinez, a Fort Myers resident gave his opinion on the situation.

“It’s heartbreaking because you always see a bunch of hardworking men right here in front of the Bravo,” Martinez said. “They’re just trying to make an honest living, trying to work, trying to feed their families. Now, you look at a day like today where nobody’s out there you can tell they’re scared. That’s just the world we live in right now.”

One migrant worker shared his story, voicing the fear that many in the community feel.

“I have been in this country for 24 years, and it’s sad that they are trying to kick us out because I am not harming anyone. We are here to hustle and work hard,” he said.

This man says he’s never been arrested, never been in trouble with the law.

“It’s sad that because of one person, we all pay for it. They think all of us migrants are criminals, and we are not,” he said. “We’re here to help this country.”

Along Palm Beach Blvd in Fort Myers, you’d usually see many day laborers show up looking for work, but the recently announced immigration raids are making their presence in this country feel more uncertain than ever.

Immigration attorney Juliana Lamardo says migrant families need to be prepared.

“Gather all your personal documents, the important things, and just keep everything safe,” Lamardo said. “Have copies of everything, because that’s the first step to obtaining a bond or anything that releases them back into society if they do get detained.”

The debate over birthright citizenship is also intensifying.

Davis spoke with attorneys who stated there have already been lawsuits filed like this one to challenge birthright.