Lee County deputies arrested two men after witnessing them racing down Lee Boulevard at nearly 90 mph.

The road, known for frequent crashes, saw cousins Jesse Erbia Jr. and Angel Maldonado allegedly street racing on a Saturday night, reaching speeds double the limit.

Residents like Princey Alionice from Miami and Jessica Gordon from Fort Myers frequently drive on Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres and are familiar with the high speeds.

Alionice noted to WINK News reporter Maddie Herron that muscle cars, such as Mustangs and Hellcats, are often seen racing.

Gordon expressed concern about the dangers, stating, “It’s kind of insane. It’s like really inconsiderate because, like, you could kill somebody doing that stuff.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest of the two cousins, who were seen driving side by side westbound towards Gunnery Road.

Despite the road’s 45 mph speed limit, residents report seeing vehicles racing at speeds well over the limit.

The sheriff’s office stated that Erbia and Maldonado have been released on bail.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to speed limits to ensure road safety.