Lee County Schools is considering changes to its student code of conduct regarding the use of wireless communication devices during the school day.

The district recently sent a survey to parents to gather their opinions on the matter.

The proposed changes would require students to keep personal wireless devices, such as cell phones and earbuds, in their bookbags during instructional time.

However, high school students would be allowed to use them during non-instructional periods, like in hallways or the cafeteria.

Cortney Pearson, a high school teacher in Lee County with over 25 years of experience, strongly supports eliminating cell phone use in schools.

Pearson told WINK News anchor Annette Montgomery that if cell phone use in schools were eliminated, test scores would rise, and fights would decrease.

Pearson’s views are shared by school board members who are advocating for these changes.

They are seeking parental engagement through the survey to better understand community perspectives.

Pearson expressed concerns about allowing phone use during non-instructional times.

“At first, I thought, no problem. Have it at lunch, have it in the hallways, but I’m understanding and realizing now that that’s where many of the problems are occurring,” she said.

The board acknowledges that emergencies may arise and can be addressed on a case-by-case basis.

Board member Armor Persons noted that parents can always contact their children by calling the school if necessary.

The district survey for parents is available for those interested in providing feedback on the proposed changes, here.