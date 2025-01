One drive at a time, 14-year-old Jesus Bethencourt is doing something most only dream of: playing at Augusta National.

“It feels really good,” Bethencourt said. “I’ve been working really hard for it. I’m out here everyday.”

The Bonita Springs teen will compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

He is one of only 80 golfers to qualify.

It is the first of many milestones Jesus hopes to mark this year.

“I want to achieve all my goals,” Bethencourt said. “Like, win at Augusta. Win lots of tournaments and try to qualify to the us junior amateur this year.”

While he first golfed as a toddler, the last four years are when he has really locked in on the sport.

“I just practiced so hard and I was focused on winning,” Bethencourt said.

His father, Jesus Bethencourt Sr., has been golfing for 50 years and said his son is a natural.

“Oh, I’m very proud,” Bethencourt Sr. said. “He has a passion. Very, very dedicated. Just very proud.”

Rain or shine Jesus will find a way to hit some balls, because while he’s not competing for a green jacket he’s determined to get a win at Augusta.

Jesus will compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National the weekend before the Masters Tournament.