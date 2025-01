Four convicted murderers, including James Ford, Wade Wilson, Mesac Demas, and Joseph Zieler, are on death row in Florida.

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order to ensure states have enough lethal injection drugs for executions.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the death warrant for Ford, with his execution set for Feb. 13, according to the Florida Supreme Court.

Ford, known as “Jimbo,” was convicted of killing Greg and Kimberly Malnory during a fishing trip on a sod farm in Charlotte County in 1997.

He has been on death row since 1999.

Paul Sullivan, Ford’s former attorney, expressed sympathy for the victims’ families.

“It’s the same old pain for the families it’s been forever. I mean, the Malnories didn’t deserve this. The Griffin family didn’t deserve it. Whether Jimbo did it or not, his family didn’t deserve all the trauma they went through. But again, my thoughts today are with the family of the victims,” Sullivan said.

Greg Malnory was killed first, followed by the sexual assault and murder of his wife, Kimberly.

Their 22-month-old baby survived and is now an adult.

President Trump’s executive order, signed on Monday, directs the attorney general to “take all necessary and lawful action” to ensure states have enough lethal injection drugs.

This comes after past shortages led to delays in scheduled executions.