The Cabieses siblings love pickleball so much they make it their mission to share the sport with the world, so while living in southwest Florida, Hercilio and Miranda Cabieses put on the first official Pickleball World Cup in Peru.

“I was waking up at like 6 a.m. talking to Europe and then at midnight, talking to countries in Asia, because we have participation from all over the world,” Hercilio Cabieses said.

More than 30 countries and 550 athletes competed in October’s inaugural tournament.

All of it made possible by the siblings who, through their Cabieses Foundation, popularized pickleball in Peru after picking it up when they moved to southwest Florida.

“The purpose of providing the pickleball equipment in order for more people to know about the sport and have new opportunities by practicing it.”

The sibling pros shot for the stars and put on a tournament for the world.

“We love playing, but also we love helping and growing the community and of course providing the resources with the foundation as well.”

They told WINK News even bigger plans are on the horizon for this year.

“We’re going to host between 48-64 countries this year.”

Hercilio and Miranda told me they plan to announce the host country for the 2025 Pickleball World Cup later this winter and expect the tournament to be played at the end of the year.