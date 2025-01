Two juveniles have been arrested after allegedly committing multiple vehicle thefts and burglaries in Babcock Ranch.

On Jan. 5, Charlotte County deputies responded to a residence on Palmetto Street in Punta Gorda regarding a stolen vehicle that occurred sometime in the evening prior.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was located a few doors down from her home, and when she retrieved it, she found that approximately 150 miles worth of gasoline had been used and the vehicle smelled of marijuana.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle had been taken at around 8:30 p.m. and parked at the wrong address just before midnight.

Security footage from neighboring houses showed two people taking the vehicle and then parking it later.

On Jan. 10, at around 10:30 p.m., deputies located three individuals in the Jack Peeples Community Park. Among the individuals interviewed was a juvenile.

The next day, deputies responded to another residence, this one on Pinewood Bend in reference to two subjects who attempted to enter the homeowner’s vehicle.

The homeowner was able to provide the deputy with video of the incident, although the subjects were unable to gain entry to the vehicle.

The investigation revealed that multiple other residents in the area had similar complaints, and one resident had reported his white Chevrolet Suburban had also been taken and returned.

The man advised that the vehicle had a full tank of gas and was clean when he parked it, but the next morning, he found it covered in mud and with less than a quarter of a tank of gas.

While conducting the investigation, detectives also learned of a commercial burglary in Lee County near that area. In that burglary, two people were seen breaking into a vape shop and stealing products.

The pair then left in the stolen white Chevrolet Suburban.

One of the subjects in the case was seen wearing the same clothing that the juvenile had been wearing when questioned the night before.

The other suspect in the video was also identified as a juvenile seen wearing the same clothing as in a video obtained during the neighborhood canvas as part of the investigation into the vehicle burglary.Â

The juvenile was located and transported to the District 5 office, where he provided a full confession that the duo committed the vehicle burglaries, vehicle thefts and the Lee County crime.