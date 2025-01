Credit: WINK News

The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain throughout this Tuesday followed by cooler-than-average temperatures this afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, “While the northern portion of Florida may experience some snow, in our area, we’re tracking rain throughout this Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Tuesday

Scattered light to steady rain through most of Tuesday, mainly north

Southwest Florida will stay mostly cloudy with drier conditions    

Afternoon highs will fall well below average in the low to mid-60s.

Wednesday

A cold morning with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Scattered areas of rain continue into tomorrow morning as the rain departs midday

Staying mostly cloudy, breezy with winds between 10-20 mph

Afternoon highs will stay chilly in the low 60s

Thursday

Mostly cloudy with isolated rain chances

Highs remain consistently cooler than normal in the low 60s