Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell has revealed new details regarding a deputy-involved shooting on Eager Road last week.

Prummell disclosed the details of the shooting during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

On Jan. 16, deputies responded to two calls reporting Michael Schwartz acting erratically. One caller mentioned Schwartz had a gun and was waving it around.

Initially, it was thought he had a rifle, prompting deputies to develop a plan to use a rolling barrier with patrol vehicles as they approached his residence.

As deputies arrived at the house, they found Schwartz seated. When he saw the deputies, he stood up and pointed a firearm at them, causing the deputies to scatter.

Despite commands, Schwartz continued to point the gun, leading two deputies to fire a total of five rounds.

Deputy Anthony Citco fired four rounds, while another deputy fired one. Schwartz was hit three times and succumbed to his injuries.

The firearm involved was a 9mm handgun with five rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber.

Prummell said that Schwartz was potentially suffering from borderline personality disorder, schizophrenia and depression. He had been prescribed 68 types of medication provided by eight different doctors.

Deputies found writings on the walls inside the residence, including threats towards other deputies.

Schwartz also had a criminal history, including an aggravated assault charge in Plantation, Florida, which was reduced to a misdemeanor.

Schwartz’s mental state at the time of the incident remains unclear, but he appeared to be experiencing a manic episode, according to Prummell.

He also said that there were hints that this was a suicide by cop, but he couldn’t say for sure.

It was said that prior contact with Schwartz in November revealed he was paranoid, and a follow-up on Jan. 12 showed increased agitation.

Schwartz’s sister mentioned he was a paranoid schizophrenic, and subpoenas have been issued to investigate his medication history.