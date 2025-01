Sanibel Island has faced significant challenges in recent years, including hurricanes and flooding.

The causeway remains damaged, but the community is determined to recover.

A recent meeting at the Marriott Sanibel Harbour brought together over 200 people, including local leaders and nonprofits, to discuss recovery efforts.

The meeting, hosted by the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation, focused on storm surge, vegetation and rising real estate prices.

Experts explained the difference between storm surge and rainfall events, noting that after Hurricane Milton, 918 million gallons of water had collected in the east basin of the Sanibel Saloon.

To prevent future flooding, experts suggested planting more native trees and vegetation.

Invasive trees are being removed to improve water quality and the overall health of the ecosystem.

Eric Pfifer, a local realtor, emphasized the importance of these meetings for the island’s restoration.

“To help bring people back to the island to rebuild all of our structures and to rebuild them more resilient because that’s the big deal moving forward,” Pfifer said. “We will have additional storms, but we will be more prepared for them.”

Resiliency was a key theme throughout the meeting, with discussions on future plans and permits to support the island’s recovery.

The community remains committed to rebuilding and preparing for future challenges.