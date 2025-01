The Marco Island City Council remains deadlocked in its efforts to appoint a seventh councilor.

The council has been unable to reach a decision after at least three attempts, and members are now considering options such as flipping a coin or holding a special election.

The council’s indecision has led to frustration among its members and the community. Vice Chairman Erik Brechnitz expressed concern about the situation.

“It’s embarrassing. It means this is not what adults do. We don’t act this way, and I’m hopeful that maybe we’ll come to our senses,” Brechnitz said.

The council’s inability to agree on a candidate or a method to select one has resulted in prolonged discussions, including a three-hour meeting on Tuesday. The deadlock has raised concerns about the effectiveness of the council, as the absence of a seventh member leads to tied votes.

Community member Mike Josephs, who regularly attends city council meetings, shared his disappointment.

“We voted these people in as professionals to get the job done. We’re not expecting the outcome to be the flip of a coin. We’re expecting it to be a cohesive group of people for the citizens,” Josephs said.

Brechnitz suggested that allowing voters to decide might be the best course of action.

“I think there’s some councilors that are convinced that the candidates that they favor may not win the election, and my personal opinion is that when you’re at a logjam like this, when you’re at an impasse, let the voters decide,” Brechnitz added.

The council continues to explore solutions, but the ongoing delays pose challenges to the city’s governance. The situation remains unresolved, with no clear path forward.