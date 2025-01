The Lee County NAACP honored Florida Gulf Coast University for fighting hate with love.

Back in November, FGCU Professor Dr. Peter Ndiangui’s Cape Coral home was vandalized. They shattered glass, splattered paint everywhere and even left a racist message on a wall.

Cape Coral police consider what happened to him a hate crime.

Just a few days after our first story on this incident, more than 50 people joined together to help clean up his house. Many of the colleges at FGCU and former and current students who couldn’t believe what had happened to Ndiangui’s home helped out.

The Lee County NAACP honored them Wednesday for their swift actions toward the beloved professor.

“I think today was the climax of the whole thing. Just so much expression when you see everybody coming together,” Ndiangui said.

Jessica Essary, who coordinated the community clean-up and works at FGCU, noted that raising awareness of the incident is important.

Dr. Tony A. Barringer, the FGCU provost, gave a speech about inequality and accepted an award on behalf of the FGCU President, Dr. Aysegul Timur.

“I’ve never been known to be shy and I am going to speak up for what’s right,” Dr. Barringer said.

Deans, associate deans, professors, and students all attended a special event Wednesday hosted by the NAACP. The event recognized those who helped the professor.

“I’ve had them for three classes. I’ve only known him three weeks, but he was already one of my favorite professors, so I’m glad I could be here for him,” Ciro Calvanese, an FGCU student said.

“FGCU reacted very rapidly. They did very well. They were quick with it,” Lenny Wandeto, another FGCU student said.

The event called out the hate left behind by vandals.

“Even though this started with something that was terrible, because nobody can pray for your house destroyed. Just turned out so much goodness,” Ndiangui said.

Ndiangui’s neighbors, who helped provide vital surveillance video of the suspects, also attended the event.

“It’s a hurtful thing. A lot of good is going to come out of this, but it’s already started, and I think it’s going to continue,” Mark Maxwell said.

“I was more so just shocked that it happened in the place that I live. I was a little bit concerned, because that doesn’t it doesn’t happen there. It’s not normal,” Gabbriella Maxwell said.

No arrests have been made.