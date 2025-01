The City of Fort Myers is considering a study to explore potential improvements to Veronica S. Shoemaker Boulevard.

The study aims to enhance safety for drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and public transportation users along the busy corridor.

Fort Myers Technical College is holding a public meeting during which residents are encouraged to share their thoughts.

The study will focus on the stretch from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (SR 82) to Palm Beach Boulevard.

Mike Barnes, co-owner of Mildred’s Restaurant, located near Veronica Shoemaker and Michigan Avenue, expressed his hopes for a swift process.

“I just want to caution the county and those who are making these plans to really consider the people in this community because, again, they tend to make it very difficult,” Barnes said.

He added, “There has to be a sense of urgency if they’re going to do it; let’s go in and get it done. Don’t let it linger and go on for months.”

Once the study is completed later this year, a report will be compiled to identify areas needing the most improvements.

Potential enhancements could include lighting, landscaping, roundabouts, bike lanes, lane widening and shared-use paths.

The planning and design phase will follow the study’s completion.