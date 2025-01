The Lee County Sheriff’s Office now has a crisis care K-9 unit to provide emotional support and connection to community members in need.

The unit features two golden retrievers, Wynn and Rollie, who offer comfort during stressful times.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno launched the unit in August 2024 to address mental health concerns in the community. The dogs, acquired from Golden Paws Assistance Dogs in Naples, work alongside their handlers to respond to calls throughout Lee County.

Rollie, one of the golden retrievers, plays a significant role in providing comfort.

Shelby Bass, a community response coordinator, explained Rollie’s impact.

“Rollie is able to walk up and give a couple of licks or be a goofy boy and just provide that comfort and security,” Bass said.

One memorable instance with Rollie involved a veteran with PTSD.

“He actively was going into a flashback of whatever set him off, and Rollie was able to pick up on that before I noticed and was actually able to pull him out of it rather quickly,” Bass said.

Nestor Montoya-Seaborn, a public information officer with LCSO, noted that Rollie and Wynn’s presence in the community brings joy and stress relief.

“Sheriff Carmine Marceno had a vision, and he knew that this is something that the community needed to address. Mental health in another way,” Montoya-Seaborn said.

The K-9 unit continues to make a positive impact, offering a unique approach to mental health support in Lee County.