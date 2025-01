It’s been a year of growth for Sasha Rubanova and Sonia Kiritsa both on the court and especially off of it.

Rubanova said, “I would say confidence in society. Like first year I was kind of close by myself. Because it’s like first year far away from everyone. And now it’s like much easier.”

“My English is much better and it’s much easier for me in school and basketball practice and interview,” Kiritsa said.

WINK News introduced you to Rubanova and Kirtisa last year. The two came to Southwest Florida in the fall of 2023 to escape the war back home in Ukraine and play basketball at Lely High School while living with a host family. They’re still living with the same host family but they are now at Seacrest Country Day School.

While Rubanova is on the court, Kiritsa is recovering from a torn ACL. For Kiritsa, one of the biggest lessons she’s learned is how to cope with what’s going on back home.

Kiritsa said, “don’t focus on something that makes you feel sad. Like when I think about family and last year I always go through this and I was sad and I didn’t pay attention to what was around me.”Â

Seacreset Country Day School girls basketball head coach Nikita Carty said the two have a big heart, “They smile and they have fun when they come in here. And I think basketball is big for them because it removes them from that pain and what they’re going through mentally every day.”

The time spent away from their families has weighed on the two. In May, the two will visit their families for the first time in two years.

“I feel like God heard me that I’m praying before night to go home finally,” Kiritsa said.Â

Rubanova said, “I just want to appreciate every day there. And I just want to see all of my friends. See all my family members.”