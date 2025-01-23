Attendees arrive ahead of 2025 Naples Winter Wine Festival

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Naples Winter Wine Festival is set to begin on Friday night, marking its silver anniversary.
Researchers have discovered that the neurological effects of long COVID extend beyond common symptoms like coughing and sneezing.
A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to end the nation’s birthright citizenship policy.
A once-a-week watering schedule is being issued for unincorporated Lee County, which is intended to conserve water and protect the aquifer.
According to Tommy Doyle, the Lee County Supervisor of Elections, the scheduled election for the Village of Estero has been canceled.
Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin, who went to Lehigh Senior High, is representing Southwest Florida on NFL Championship Sunday.
An eight-story, dual-brand luxury hotel received unanimous preliminary approval from the Naples Design Review Board, the first hurdle in a yearlong planning process.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking to enhance law enforcement’s role in helping the federal government with immigration policies.
A man has been arrested after allegedly driving an ATV that was reported stolen last year in DeSoto County.
Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida is offering free monthly autism spectrum disorder screenings for toddlers aged 18 months to 5 years.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers recently braved icy waters to rescue around 30 sea turtles.
WINK News has received multiple emails from viewers concerned about our approach to referring to President Donald Trump, both on-air and online, only by his last name on second reference.
The Southwest Florida International Airport has announced JetBlue will begin nonstop service to Manchester, New Hampshire.
One of the few pieces of farmland left on Gladiolus Drive in south Fort Myers has sold and will join its neighboring properties as being developed to become part of the surrounding suburbia.
Village of Estero’s sports park took another step forward Jan. 22 when village leaders unanimously approved the master plan.
The Naples Winter Wine Festival is set to begin on Friday night, marking its silver anniversary.
The event, known for its fine wine, great food, and unique auction packages, aims to benefit children in Collier County.
Last year, the festival raised a record-breaking $33.2 million.
The funds were distributed to 57 nonprofits focused on helping children in the local community.
The festival is not only about supporting children but also about celebrating wine.
Two planes full of winemakers are expected to arrive at the Naples Airport.
Water cannons, a red carpet, and the Naples High School drum line are prepared to welcome them.
The event promises to be a significant occasion for both wine enthusiasts and supporters of children’s causes in the area.