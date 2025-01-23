WINK News

Attendees arrive ahead of 2025 Naples Winter Wine Festival

Reporter: Maddie Herron
Published: Updated:

The Naples Winter Wine Festival is set to begin on Friday night, marking its silver anniversary.

The event, known for its fine wine, great food, and unique auction packages, aims to benefit children in Collier County.

Last year, the festival raised a record-breaking $33.2 million.

The funds were distributed to 57 nonprofits focused on helping children in the local community.

The festival is not only about supporting children but also about celebrating wine.

Two planes full of winemakers are expected to arrive at the Naples Airport.

Water cannons, a red carpet, and the Naples High School drum line are prepared to welcome them.

The event promises to be a significant occasion for both wine enthusiasts and supporters of children’s causes in the area.

