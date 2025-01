The community is saying goodbye to a Fort Myers Beach legend.

The owner of the Lani Kai Island resort, Robert (Bob) Conidaris, Sr., has died at 93-years-old. Thursday, many took the time to remember a true friend.

Many called Conidaris “Mr. C.” They say he was a true island legend, and a person who never hesitated to help his peers out. He treated everyone who stayed or spent time at his hotel like family

Conidaris prioritized his family; his late wife, his 8 children, his 25 grand children, and his 24 great grand children, with three on the way.

“One of the things that Mr. C kind of emulated for me, being part of the beach family, was really just what a family first person he was,” James Cox, a regular at Lani Kai said.

Family was his everything. That’s why you’ll find signs of his late wife, Grace, everywhere inside and outside of the hotel. She passed away in the 90’s.

“He absolutely loved to be here at his hotel that he and his wife Grace built and every day, he loved walking hallways, shaking everyone’s hands,” Melissa Schneider, the Marketing Director and Lani Kai Island Resort said.

He built his prized possesion, the Lani Kai Island Resort in 1977, with it opening in 1978. Since then, he has touched many not only on the island, but also across the world.

“Bob will continue to be a legend in icon, not just a Fort Myers Beach, not just hero of a lot of here but just anywhere in the world. Anyone who knew Bob knew a good man who gave his heart and soul for anyone and will forever be remembered for that beautiful smile,” Schneider said.

A smile the Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce President, Jacki Liszak, remembers since she was a little girl. Liszak said he made everyone smile, all of the time.

“He was always someone who I could go into his office and he would listen. He would make thoughtful advice and lend an ear, and he was always, always willing to support if you went to him with a cause. I can’t think of any time that he ever turned someone down when he found somebody was in need,” Liszak said.

“I would say he was always a happy, happy person. I think visionary was anything that he, we talked about,” Cox said.

During Hurricane Ian, Mr. C did something special.

“He really was a hero because of him, he actually saved at least 20 people that day from Ian because they were taking refuge here in our hotel,” Schneider said.

Lani Kai promises to live on, in his legacy.

His family was his priority so his hotel will stay in the families’ hands.

Funeral details are not yet available but we will be sure to share those once we have them.

Take a look at the full statement from the Lani Kai Island Resort on Conidaris’s passing.