The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying four people who broke into Golden Gate Middle School.

The incident occurred early Wednesday.

According to deputies, three males and one female dressed in black and wearing face coverings burglarized the school shortly after 2 a.m.

Outside the school, CCSO detectives recovered a pair of Dunk Low Retro Nike sneakers that appeared to be identical to a pair worn by one of the suspects in surveillance images.

After breaking into the school, the suspects breached the locked Youth Relations Deputy office and then used a cutting device to defeat the lock on the gun safe inside the office.

Detectives said the suspects stole a CCSO rifle, two magazines, ammunition from the safe and an unknown amount of cash grabbed from other parts of the building.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

WINK News reached out to the district, sheriff’s office, and school board members asking for more information.

