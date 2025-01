A recent study highlights the mental health impacts of COVID-19, particularly for those who are unvaccinated.

Researchers have discovered that the neurological effects of long COVID extend beyond common symptoms like coughing and sneezing.

These effects include increased risks of depression, anxiety, sleep disorders and substance abuse disorders.

“Studies found that people who had COVID are much more likely to have incidents of depression, anxiety, sleep disorders, opioid use disorders and other substance abuse disorders,” said Ziyad Al-Aly, an epidemiologist at Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis.

Vaccination reduces the risk of these mental health issues but does not eliminate them entirely. Unvaccinated individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 were over 15 times more likely to experience depression compared to over 12 times for vaccinated individuals.

“You can think of it as the one when the tsunami hits and the water recedes, or when that earthquake stops, or the earth stops shaking. You’re going to be left with a damage,” Al-Aly said.

A new study on long COVID found that three years after infection, people who were not hospitalized no longer had a higher risk of death. However, those who were hospitalized still faced a higher risk of death even after three years.

This underscores the importance of understanding the long-term effects of COVID-19 on both physical and mental health.