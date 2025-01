Tensions have risen in Fort Myers Beach, with local council member Karen Woodson facing verbal threats and abuse.

Woodson said that since Hurricane Ian, frustrations have boiled over, leading to personal attacks on her and other local leaders.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is now involved in addressing these issues. Woodson said that she has been called derogatory names and had her credibility questioned, particularly concerning the Seagate project.

“It’s embarrassing when you people do this,” said Woodson. “There’s a decorum that has to take place. You are in a council meeting. Respect that meeting.”

The situation has been further complicated by Town Manager Andy Hyatt’s decision not to renew his contract.

Woodson said she was surprised by Hyatt’s decision.

“I did know about the threat,” said Woodson. “Andy shared that with me. He was extremely upset.”

Woodson said that Hyatt should not be leaving his post but it underlines a bigger issue on the Island.

“I didn’t see it coming at all, and I keep telling him, I said, ‘I’m not done with you yet,'” said Woodson.

Woodson emphasized that such behavior should not occur in a town of 3,000 people, where harmony once prevailed. The council is committed to finding solutions to these challenges.