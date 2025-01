The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has launched “Operation Dark Knight” to address the growing issue of drug trafficking through the dark web.

This initiative has resulted in the arrest of one suspected dealer. Jadon Sears is accused of using the dark web to purchase drugs.

The dark web is a hidden part of the internet that requires special software to access. It is often used for illegal activities, including drug trafficking and the sale of weapons.

In collaboration with the United States Postal Service, multiple packages were intercepted and searched.

On a recent Wednesday, LCSO searched Sears’ home in Lehigh Acres, where they found pills, firearms, and other illegal narcotics.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno emphasized the commitment of the narcotics unit to combat drug trafficking.

“My narcotics unit will stop at nothing to keep deadly poison out of this county,” said Marceno. “This is the first of many cases to come.”

Sears was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescriptions and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. He was released later that afternoon.