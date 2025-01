A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to end the nation’s birthright citizenship policy.

This policy ensures that individuals born in the U.S. to immigrant parents are guaranteed citizenship.

The move is part of several policies aimed at immigration and border control. Birthright citizenship has been a part of the American identity for over 150 years.

Juliana Lombardo, an immigration attorney, said that the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects birthright citizenship.

“We know that for the birthright citizenship that is actually protected by our Constitution, the 14th Amendment of the United States,” said Lombardo.

Section 1 of the 14th Amendment states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.” This protection has been in place since 1868, following the Civil War.

Jadiana Martinez, who is six months pregnant, expressed her concerns about the potential changes.

“If I was told that my baby wouldn’t be a citizen and they were born here? I honestly don’t even know what I would do,” said Martinez.

Christopher Helt, president of the National Trial Lawyers Association Immigration Law Section, noted the legal challenges against the executive order.

“It is an executive order, so we do have to follow the directives of that order. We also have the right to challenge it, and that’s why we’ve seen these lawsuits,” Helt said.

Helt believes the issue will likely reach the U.S. Supreme Court.

“In my legal opinion, it’s highly unlikely that this will hold water,” said Hely.

The outcome of this legal battle remains uncertain, but it highlights the ongoing debate over immigration policies in the United States.