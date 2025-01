Florida Highway Patrol vehicle. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a man accused of DUI manslaughter following a fatal crash on the El Jobean Bridge in Charlotte County.

Troopers arrested Nathan Anthony Dion, 45, on Wednesday after responding to the fatal crash involving three vehicles on the bridge leading into Englewood from Port Charlotte.

According to FHP, Dion, driving a 2023 Hyundai, was allegedly speeding south on the El Jobean Bridge.

A 64-year-old woman from Port Charlotte driving a 2015 Ford and a 64-year-old man from Venice driving a 2016 Nissan were also traveling south on the El Jobean Bridge ahead of Dion.

The front of Dion’s vehicle sideswiped the Port Charlotte woman’s vehicle, which continued to travel south and collided with the rear of the Venice man’s vehicle, killing him.

The crash shut down the southbound bridge on Wednesday night.

Upon arrival at the scene, FHP conducted an on-scene criminal investigation.

They concluded their investigation with Dion’s arrest, charging him with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter and booking him into the Charlotte County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.