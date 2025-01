This year marks the silver anniversary of The Naples Winter Wine Festival. It was an idea sparked by a group of like-minded friends.

While sitting around a table drinking wine, the brainstorming session evolved into a mission to support programs that improve the physical, emotional and educational lives of underprivileged and at-risk children.

How do you do that? By throwing the most successful charity wine event in the world.

History and help

The Naples Children and Education Foundation is the organization behind the festival.

Since its inception, the festival has raised nearly $302 million, which it has distributed to more than 90 different children’s charities in Collier County.

Some of the festival’s accomplishments include:

Providing 350,000 children with the services and resources they need to excel

65% of kindergartners that attended Voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK) were deemed “Ready for Kindergarten” in the 2023/24 school year

35% decrease in the number of juvenile arrests (2019-2022)

NCEF research on The Achievement Gap

At-risk children who don’t get support services are:

25% more likely to drop out of school

40% more likely to become a teen parent

50% more likely to be placed in special education

60% more likely to never attend college

70% more likely to be arrested for a violent crime

Where does the money raised go?

Child Advocacy – 20%

Out-of-Shool Time – 22%

Early Learning – 25%

Medical/Healthcare – 33%

Growing Needs

75% of 4-year-olds are not participating in voluntary prekindergarten programs

65% of Collier County Public Schools students are eligible for free/reduced lunch

80% of children screened through the NCEF Pediatric Oral Health Initiative experienced tooth decay due to lack of treatment

85% of Title I students and at-risk children have vision problems that are either undetected or untreated

65% of foster care children don’t have placement within Collier County

Commemorating the Silver Jubilee

The 25th Anniversary celebration will take place January 24 – 26, 2025. The big event, the auction, is on Saturday at The Ritz–Carlton Naples, Tiburón. For more information, click here.

WINK News will present a 30-minute special on the festival at 7 p.m. Thursday night. You can watch it in its entirety in the video at the top of this story.