In Florida, the trend of replacing shingle roofs with metal roofs is gaining attention. This shift is partly due to the durability of metal roofs, which are said to last twice as long as shingles and require less maintenance.

However, they come with a higher price tag, costing two to three times more than traditional shingle roofs.

Lucinda Halliday, a Cape Coral resident, experienced the destruction of her shingle roof by Hurricane Ian. After a year of dealing with insurance companies and evaluating options, she decided on a metal roof.

“I did want to go with metal because I don’t want to replace my roof every 15 years,” Halliday said.

At the Florida Chamber Insurance Summit, Florida Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky suggested that changes in acceptable roof types might be on the horizon. Yaworsky’s press secretary stated that Florida’s building codes are effective, and more resilient roofing types could offer better protection and potential insurance premium credits.

Blake Day, a private adjuster, believes the push for metal roofs is driven by insurance companies’ interests.

He noted that many insurance policies include “cosmetic exclusions,” which mean damage that doesn’t affect the roof’s function, like dents from debris, might not be covered. This could result in cheaper policies for homeowners.

Halliday’s new policy does not include a cosmetic exclusion, which is beneficial for her.

Homeowners are advised to check their declarations page to see if their policy includes such exclusions.

The ongoing discussion about roofing types in Florida continues, with potential implications for both consumers and insurance companies.