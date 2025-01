Residents of Sanibel may soon notice smoke rising from the island, but there is no cause for alarm.

Prescribed burns are being considered, with the Sanibel Fire Department supporting them to prevent potential wildfires similar to those recently seen in California.

If the idea proceeds, the Florida Forestry will be responsible for the prescribed burns.

If the burns were to be taken into effect, the act would not be done immediately due to ground saturation.

Sanibel, which spans 17 square miles, will undergo these controlled burns to eliminate brush that could fuel wildfires.

The fire department noted that residents had expressed concerns about the possibility of wildfires on the island, prompting it to take preventive measures.

Prescribed burns have been conducted in various parts of Southwest Florida, including Punta Gorda, North Fort Myers, and LaBelle.

While these burns might seem alarming, they are intended to reduce the risk of uncontrolled wildfires.

Eric Foht, Director of Natural Resources at the Naples Botanical Garden, explained the benefits of prescribed burns.

“Burning those same forests through prescribed burns kind of produces that dead plant material, encourages new green plant growth which is less flammable and can kind of protect neighborhoods and communities from wildfires,” Foht said.

The Sanibel Fire Department is expected to announce details on the timing and duration of the prescribed burns on Thursday.