Quan Martin representing SWFL on NFL Championship Sunday

Credit: Seth Wenig Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin (20) returns a 40-yard interception for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. in Detroit

The biggest game brought the biggest moment for Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin. His pick six of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff on Saturday helped the Commanders beat the top-seeded Lions and advance to the NFC Championship Game.

Jarvis Martin, Quan’s father, said the family, “jumped around. We screamed and he got a pick six man. We been waiting on that for two seasons now so oh man it was everything. I was extremely proud man. Almost brought a tear to my eye.”

Martin watched that play from his son again and again.

“No lie like maybe a thousand times already man,” Martin said. “I swear I watch it before I go to bed. I wake up just to turn it on, just to see him live that moment.”

Martin has seen his soon play at all levels of football. From Pop Warner, to high school, to college at the University of Illinois, to now in Quan’s second season in the NFL.

“This is probably the best season he’s ever had as a football player,” Martin explained. “His last season at Illinois they had like what 8-4 8-5 somewhere around there. But he’s never had just a playoff run season you know. For him to have that man you’re just excited for your boy. Cause this is things we wished for.”

Jarvis and Quan spent many Sunday’s watching playoff games and Super Bowls. Now, Jarvis and the rest of the family are heading to Philadelphia to watch Quan play.

“We’ll always say we’ll one day be there,” Martin said. “You know what I’m saying. And to be one game away from the Super Bowl, I mean gives me the chills down my spine sometimes man just thinking about it. We just believe. We always believe he can get here. He can get to the league. But just to be here so fast bro is just amazing.”

Jarvis shared his message to his son ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, “it’s the biggest game of your career but it’s like going into any other game. Prepare the same man and just be strong stay vigilant and do what you got to do. Do what we know you can do son. I love you.”

If Quan and the Commanders win on Sunday, they’ll face the winner of the AFC Championship Game in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans. You can watch the AFC Championship Game, which features the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Buffalo Bills, Sunday on WINK. Coverage starts at 6 p.m.