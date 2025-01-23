Quan Martin representing SWFL on NFL Championship Sunday

WINK News
According to Tommy Doyle, the Lee County Supervisor of Elections, the scheduled election for the Village of Estero has been canceled.
Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin, who went to Lehigh Senior High, is representing Southwest Florida on NFL Championship Sunday.
An eight-story, dual-brand luxury hotel received unanimous preliminary approval from the Naples Design Review Board, the first hurdle in a yearlong planning process.
DeSantis will be joined by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Dave Kerner and Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters.
A man has been arrested after allegedly driving an ATV that was reported stolen last year in DeSoto County.
Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida is offering free monthly autism spectrum disorder screenings for toddlers aged 18 months to 5 years.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers recently braved icy waters to rescue around 30 sea turtles.
WINK News has received multiple emails from viewers concerned about our approach to referring to President Donald Trump, both on-air and online, only by his last name on second reference.
The Southwest Florida International Airport has announced JetBlue will begin nonstop service to Manchester, New Hampshire.
One of the few pieces of farmland left on Gladiolus Drive in south Fort Myers has sold and will join its neighboring properties as being developed to become part of the surrounding suburbia.
Village of Estero’s sports park took another step forward Jan. 22 when village leaders unanimously approved the master plan.
Lee County Government is coordinating with several of its partner agencies for cold-weather outreach this week.
The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a Fort Myers man accused of reckless driving and possession of illegal substances.
The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a man accused of DUI manslaughter following a fatal crash on the El Jobean Bridge in Charlotte County.
The Weather Authority is tracking light showers along with chillier and cloudier conditions expected throughout this Thursday.
The biggest game brought the biggest moment for Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin. His pick six of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff on Saturday helped the Commanders beat the top-seeded Lions and advance to the NFC Championship Game.
Jarvis Martin, Quan’s father, said the family, “jumped around. We screamed and he got a pick six man. We been waiting on that for two seasons now so oh man it was everything. I was extremely proud man. Almost brought a tear to my eye.”
Martin watched that play from his son again and again.
“No lie like maybe a thousand times already man,” Martin said. “I swear I watch it before I go to bed. I wake up just to turn it on, just to see him live that moment.”
Martin has seen his soon play at all levels of football. From Pop Warner, to high school, to college at the University of Illinois, to now in Quan’s second season in the NFL.
“This is probably the best season he’s ever had as a football player,” Martin explained. “His last season at Illinois they had like what 8-4 8-5 somewhere around there. But he’s never had just a playoff run season you know. For him to have that man you’re just excited for your boy. Cause this is things we wished for.”
Jarvis and Quan spent many Sunday’s watching playoff games and Super Bowls. Now, Jarvis and the rest of the family are heading to Philadelphia to watch Quan play.
“We’ll always say we’ll one day be there,” Martin said. “You know what I’m saying. And to be one game away from the Super Bowl, I mean gives me the chills down my spine sometimes man just thinking about it. We just believe. We always believe he can get here. He can get to the league. But just to be here so fast bro is just amazing.”
Jarvis shared his message to his son ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, “it’s the biggest game of your career but it’s like going into any other game. Prepare the same man and just be strong stay vigilant and do what you got to do. Do what we know you can do son. I love you.”
If Quan and the Commanders win on Sunday, they’ll face the winner of the AFC Championship Game in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans. You can watch the AFC Championship Game, which features the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Buffalo Bills, Sunday on WINK. Coverage starts at 6 p.m.