Red tide alert sign. (Credit: WINK News)

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a health alert for the presence of red tide near Turner Beach.

This is in response to a water sample taken on Jan. 21. FDOH has recommended that the public should exercise caution in and around this area.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions if near the affected area:

Look for informational signage posted at most public beaches and/or check the current water quality status at Protecting Florida Together.

Do not wade or swim in or around the red tide. It can cause skin irritation, rashes and burning/sore eyes.

Make sure to wash your skin and clothing with soap and fresh water if you have had recent contact with red tide, especially if your skin is easily irritated.

Remain cautious and stay away from this location, especially if you have chronic respiratory conditions.

Residents living in beach areas are advised to close windows and run their air conditioner.

Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish or distressed or dead fish from this location. If caught alive and healthy, finfish are safe to eat as long as they are filleted and the guts are discarded. Rinse fillets with tap or bottled water.

According to Lee Heath, red tide can cause illness and death in other animals, such as pets and livestock. Keep animals away from the water and sea life and away from dead marine life. If your pet swims in waters with red tide, wash it with soap and water as soon as possible.

Red tide is caused by high concentrations of a toxin-producing dinoflagellate called Karenia Brevis (k. brevis), a type of microscopic algae found in the Gulf of Mexico. Red tide usually forms naturally offshore, commonly in late summer or early fall. It’s carried into coastal waters by winds and currents.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission actively collects and analyzes red tide samples from around the state to ensure the safety of Floridians.

Listed below are numbers you can call if affected or see wildlife affected by red tide.

Human health: Report symptoms from exposure to harmful algae bloom or any aquatic toxin to the Florida Poison Information Center by calling 800-222-1222 to speak to a poison specialist.

Fish kills: Dead, diseased or abnormally behaving fish or wildlife should be reported to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission online or at 800-636-0511.

If you have other health questions or concerns about red tide blooms, please call DOH-Lee at 239-252-8200.