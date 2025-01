Sprinklers (WINK News)

A once-a-week watering schedule is being issued for unincorporated Lee County, which is intended to conserve water and protect the aquifer.

It will begin on Feb. 1 and be in place through the end of May.

Last year, the Lee Board of County Commissioners revised the ordinance to implement a one-day-a-week watering schedule between the beginning of February through the end of May.

This means that odd-numbered addresses may only be watered on Saturdays, and even-numbered addresses and common areas may be watered on Sundays.

No watering can occur from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The county said that the aquifers peak toward the end of the rainy season and show the most stress during the April-May timeframe.

Lee County worked with the South Florida Water Management District to raise awareness about declining water levels in aquifers accessed by Lee County residents.

The county is urging residents and commercial property owners to abide by local ordinances restricting lawn irrigation.

All local ordinances have provisions for enforcement of ordinance violations, which vary by community.

“People in unincorporated Lee County who irrigate outside the permissible days and hours can receive a warning on a first offense and fines following a warning; however, the county’s main objective is education about the ordinance,” the county said.

Lee County has had a water conservation ordinance for unincorporated communities since 2005.