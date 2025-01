Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking light showers along with chillier and cloudier conditions expected throughout this Thursday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Starting this Thursday with some light showers before an upcoming cold front pushes the rain away from the Southwest Florida area. Then chillier conditions are expected throughout the afternoon.”

Thursday

Cloudy, chilly, and dreary conditions continue this Thursday.

Isolated light rain showers will pass through Southwest Florida and move north of the area throughout the afternoon.

Rain totals will be light and under 0.10″.

This afternoon, temperatures will be some of the coolest highs we have seen since 1960 and remain in the 50s.

Friday

Drier and slightly sunnier conditions will be with us for your Friday plans.

A cold weather advisory will be in effect for some Southwest Florida counties as temperatures will be in the 40s for your Friday morning commute.

Highs will be milder and top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy conditions will also be forecast throughout the day.

Saturday

Near-record cold temperatures will be possible Saturday morning as we start the day in the 30s.

These cold temperatures can lead to frost for many Southwest Florida communities.

Temperatures will warm up, and we’ll see a warmer afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Expect a mostly sunny sky.