The 21st Caloosahatchee Celtic Festival is underway, featuring food, live music, and beer. Despite the colder weather, visitors are enjoying the festivities in Fort Myers.

Many attendees braved the cold, bundled up in coats and long underwear, to enjoy the live entertainment.

“The music’s great. I came to hear the music,” said one visitor.

Food is another major attraction at the festival. Kathy from Cameron’s British Foods shared some popular offerings.

“Meat pies, varieties fish and chips, our Scotch eggs, and then the dessert is going to be our scones, strawberries and cream, sticky toffee, cookie, dumpling,” said Kathy.

Cameron’s British Foods is excited to continue its yearly tradition at the festival.

“It’s a great honor to be part of it, you know, being part of the family business,” a representative said. “The older that they get, the more that they help. So it’s good. It’s great to be here.”

First-time visitors Declan and his mom are already looking forward to next year.

“My mom’s sister lives in Ireland so we love Irishy stuff… It’s great. It’s worth coming. It’s definitely worth coming,” said Declan.

The festival continues Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.