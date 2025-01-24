American Legion Post 90 to hold Four Chaplains ceremony

WINK News
Hendry County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after an SUV crashed into a canal in Hendry County.
Here we are in the last half of January, but the majority of people who made New Year’s resolutions have already given up.
The suspect in a deadly deputy-involved shooting was shot 12 times after deputies fired 17 rounds when the man charged them with a machete.
The Estero Village Council is looking to speed up the development of the Estero Sports Park.
The vacant City Marketplace acreage in downtown Punta Gorda hit the market recently with a $12 million price tag and is being marketed as a mixed-use development opportunity that will blend residential, retail and hospitality for a live-work-play environment.
Sip & Sizzle first opened Jan. 6 at 2236 First St. at the corner of Hendry Street in downtown Fort Myers.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying four people who broke into Golden Gate Middle School and stole guns that were locked in a safe.
A man is in jail after he was arrested for lying about having a stolen gun and possessing illegal drugs.
Passersby can’t miss the monumental tank and pine tree cell tower under construction at the intersection of Immokalee Road and Cornerstone Drive, about 3 miles east of Collier Boulevard.
As the clouds begin to clear, the Weather Authority is tracking Friday afternoon highs in the lower 60s after some morning mist moves out.
As construction may dampen your commute, WINK News traffic anchor Rachel Cox Rosen knows the best way to traverse the roadways in this web-exclusive feature.
The Lee County School District held the first of many town hall meetings Thursday night to create an open dialog between parents and those in charge of their children’s education.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has launched “Operation Dark Knight” to address the growing issue of drug trafficking through the dark web.
The community is saying goodbye to a Fort Myers Beach legend.
American Legion Post 90 is holding the Four Chaplains ceremony commemorating the sinking of an American troop ship during World War II.
The service will be held Feb. 2, to honor those who lost their lives on that fateful day.
The annual memorial service pays tribute to the courageous chaplains and the brave young men who served.
On Feb. 2, 1943, an American troop ship was torpedoed and sunk by a German submarine. Of the 902 passengers on board, only 230 survived.
Four Chaplains were aboard the ship. They gave up their life jackets to help others survive, and their heroics will be honored at the ceremony.
The service has been held for the last seven years and will continue for many years to come. It will be held at 1 p.m. and lasts about 25 minutes. Light refreshments will be served after the ceremony.
The American Legion welcomes the public to the event, as well as those whose family members served.
Post 90 encourages the public to learn about the American Legion, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion.
If you are a relative of a veteran, whether that be a grandson or granddaughter, son or daughter or any other family relation, you are eligible to join the service.
If your veteran family member is deceased, the American Legion Post 90 still honors their service and welcomes you as their relative. For this special service, all of the public is invited.
If you are interested in joining the American Legion you can stop by the Post at 1401 SE 47th Street, in Cape Coral.