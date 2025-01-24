American Legion Post 90 to hold Four Chaplains ceremony

Credit: American Legion

American Legion Post 90 is holding the Four Chaplains ceremony commemorating the sinking of an American troop ship during World War II.

The service will be held Feb. 2, to honor those who lost their lives on that fateful day.

The annual memorial service pays tribute to the courageous chaplains and the brave young men who served.

On Feb. 2, 1943, an American troop ship was torpedoed and sunk by a German submarine. Of the 902 passengers on board, only 230 survived.

Four Chaplains were aboard the ship. They gave up their life jackets to help others survive, and their heroics will be honored at the ceremony.

The service has been held for the last seven years and will continue for many years to come. It will be held at 1 p.m. and lasts about 25 minutes. Light refreshments will be served after the ceremony.

The American Legion welcomes the public to the event, as well as those whose family members served.

Post 90 encourages the public to learn about the American Legion, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion.

If you are a relative of a veteran, whether that be a grandson or granddaughter, son or daughter or any other family relation, you are eligible to join the service.

If your veteran family member is deceased, the American Legion Post 90 still honors their service and welcomes you as their relative. For this special service, all of the public is invited.

If you are interested in joining the American Legion you can stop by the Post at 1401 SE 47th Street, in Cape Coral.