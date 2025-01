The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference Friday to provide more information on the deadly deputy-involved shooting that happened in Englewood.

Sheriff Bill Prummell is expected to share more details about the shooting, along with the body camera footage of the deputies leading to the shooting.

The shooting happened at Lincoln Drive on Jan. 17.

A neighbor called 911, saying Shawn Ravert was acting erratically, hadn’t slept for a week, and was possibly on drugs.

Deputies went to the scene on Lincoln Drive and found Ravert holding a machete.

Ravert was also moving aggressively toward deputies and yelling, “Shoot me.”

Sheriff Prummell says deputies told Ravert multiple times to put down the weapon.

When he refused, two deputies shot and killed him.

This was the second deputy-involved shooting that happened in a short period.

Twenty-four hours earlier, on Jan. 16, deputies responded to a scene on Eager Road in Charlotte County.

Michael Schwartz was walking up and down the road, waving a handgun in the air, firing it, and yelling, “Where are the cops at?”

When deputies got to Schwartz’s home, they found him sitting on the porch.

Schwartz pointed a handgun at deputies, which led to two deputies shooting and killing him.

Sheriff Bill Prummell said Schwartz may have been having a manic episode as deputies found 68 different medications inside his home.

WINK News will be at the news conference at 1:30 p.m. Friday.