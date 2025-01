A Dunbar High School senior is making history in cross-country. Jennifer Gonzalez is the first girl from the school to reach the state finals in cross-country.

“It’s a blessing to be recognized in this way and to have had the opportunity to run,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez has only been running for six months. She said she approached the sport with an open mind and worked hard, which paid off.

“I just kind of came out here with an open mind and worked hard and just tried to give it my best, and it seemed to work,” said Gonzalez.

Dunbar’s head cross-country coach, Ray Romero, encouraged Gonzalez to join the team last year. He noted her perseverance as a key factor in her success.

“When we started the season, she ran about four minutes slower than she did at the state meet, so, if you think about that, it’s about 1:20 a mile she had to shave off per mile for three miles,” said Romero.

Gonzalez’s dedication is already opening doors beyond high school. She has received multiple athletic scholarship offers and plans to run in college.

“I never would have thought about it, even just like coming into high school, coming into the sport. I didn’t think it would become something at least this big,” said Gonzalez.

Before heading to college, Gonzalez is focused on improving her mile time with the Dunbar Tigers’ track team.

The city of Fort Myers recognized Gonzalez for being Dunbar’s first female to reach the state finals in cross-country.