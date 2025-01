A local veteran has always had a passion for art. After serving in the military, he found a new mission through his hobby of wood cutting.

Last year, Michael Artman’s handcrafted flags raised $150,000 for military families, showcasing his dedication to supporting others. Artman’s hobby has grown beyond his expectations.

The Army veteran created an 8-foot-long flag for a charity, which was taken to Trump International. When President Donald Trump saw it, he decided to keep it instead of signing it.

This led to Artman crafting a personalized gift for Trump, known as the “first-ever flight flag.” The flag is a unique blend of a presidential and American flag, featuring coins related to Trump’s presidency.

Artman expressed his surprise at his work reaching the White House.

“I was quite happy just building for veterans and them selling it at auctions for charity,” said Artman.

For Artman, wood carving is more than a hobby. It represents his pride in being an American and his appreciation for his country. His work has made a significant impact, benefiting veterans through auctions and charity donations.

Artman’s talent has also caught the attention of celebrities, with Sylvester Stallone requesting a custom flag during a visit to Mar-a-Lago. Artman’s journey from a hobbyist to having his art in the White House highlights his dedication and pride in his craft.