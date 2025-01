Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man is in jail after he was arrested for lying about having a stolen gun and possessing illegal drugs.

On Jan. 17, Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a suspicious man with a firearm near Littleton Road in North Fort Myers.

Upon arriving at the location, they found 44-year-old James Daniel Florian, who matched the description provided.

When approached by deputies, Florian denied holding a firearm.

Deputies attempted to verify his identity, he became uncooperative and defensive.

For the deputies’ safety, they handcuffed him for a pat-down search, during which they discovered a firearm on his person.

That firearm was later discovered to have been taken from a location in Fort Myers.

Deputies also found drug paraphernalia and two baggies containing the following narcotics: fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine.

In addition to possession of a firearm, Florian faces four counts of drug possession and one count of obstruction without violence.

This marks Florian’s 28th booking into the Lee County Jail, highlighting a history of criminal activity.

He remains behind bars.