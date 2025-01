The Naples Winter Wine Festival, known as the largest charity wine auction in the world, kicked off on Friday with a focus on benefiting children in Collier County.

The event, now in its 25th year, aims to raise funds to support local kids through various nonprofit organizations.

The festival began with “Meet the Kids Day” at Artis—Naples, where donors had the chance to interact with children who benefited from their contributions.

57 nonprofits and dozens of children and guests attended the event.

WINK NEWS anchor Lindsey Sablan spoke with Nicole Partin, a foster parent who shared her experience with Kolson, a three-year-old she took in after a call from the Department of Children and Families.

Kolson had faced neglect, including being left alone and exposed to substance abuse.

“He was left alone a lot of the time,” Partin said. “He was around substance abuse. He was kept sedated a lot so he would just sleep. He didn’t learn to speak. He wasn’t potty trained.”

Partin explained the challenges Kolson faced, particularly his inability to communicate due to his past experiences.

“For Kolson, it was different because he couldn’t communicate. So Kolson couldn’t talk,” Partin said.

Kolson now attends the ABLE Academy, which Partin described as “life-changing.”

The school provides one-on-one and group therapies, helping Kolson make significant progress.

“Kolson now talks. Kolson can read certain words. He’s learning to count. He’s learning math,” Partin added.

Partin is now in the process of adopting Kolson and his twin siblings, making them a permanent part of her family.

The Naples Children and Education Foundation, which organizes the festival, has supported 350,000 children in North Naples.

The festival continues with the auction, where every penny raised will benefit Collier County kids.