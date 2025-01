Dozens of children, nonprofits, and donors gathered Friday morning at Artis—Naples. It is Meet the Kids Day, which is considered the pre-game and kick-off leading up to the Naples Winter Wine Festival auction on Saturday.

Meet the Kids Day allows people who participate in the auction to see where the money they spend on lavish lots of high-end wines and trips goes.

“The Naples Winter Wine Festival is our signature fundraiser, but it is a huge part of our organization and very important because, without the wine festival, we wouldn’t be able to have funds to support the community,” explained Naples Children & Education Foundation CEO, Maria Jimenez-Lara.

Here’s how it works—people bid on auction lots. The money collected, $33.2 million in 2024, supports the efforts of the Naples Children & Education Foundation, or NCEF. Child advocacy-based nonprofits apply to NCEF for grants. After a rigorous approval process, NCEF decides which nonprofits get grants and the dollar amount.

In 2024, 57 nonprofits received grants.

This year, everyone seems to have a little extra pep in their step at Meet the Kids Day. 2025 marks the festival’s silver anniversary. The children dressed up as their future selves as Friday’s event celebrated the past, present, and future.

“Our founders are from Collier County, but Collier County also doesn’t have any tax-based support that goes to serve or help social services or children’s services. So, if we don’t do this amazing festival and raise the money that we do this weekend, then 35,000 to 45,000 children are left without services,” added Jimenez-Lara.

The nonprofits provide shelter, food, education, and opportunity to children who might not have it otherwise.

They provide healthcare and a path for the future.

Kids share their own stories and dreams to make sure donors understand the impact of their dollars.

17-year-old Yaleni has her sights set on medical school.

“NCH has inspired my goals as a cardiologist and as a doctor. I’m a first-generation student for my family as well and I hope to be a doctor one day,” said the Immokalee High junior.

Future surgeon Inarhy and future chef Mia from the Boys and Girls Club of Collier County proudly showed off their Candyland display. Their smiles and dreams inspired patrons.

“The sparkle in the eyes of these two little girls, I mean, you can see that they have a bright future ahead. Just being able to instill that confidence and giving the ability to dream, you don’t see that all the time,” stated Saima Aftab, a neonatologist in Miami.

“These kids are forging a new path with their lives. That makes you wonder what else can we do to invest in them to help them achieve that,” added Craig Watson, a 5-year event patron.

To learn more about the event and online auction, click here.